Fort Worth's 2020 Parade of Lights to Occur Virtually Due to COVID-19 Concerns

The parade will be shown live at 6 p.m. on Nov. 22 on KTXA-21 and Facebook from the Fort Worth Convention Center Arena

By Hannah Jones

The 2020 GM Financial Parade of Lights in Fort Worth will have a new look this year due to COVID-19 concerns.

The parade, produced by Downtown Fort Worth Initiatives Inc., will not take place on the streets of downtown Fort Worth and will instead be shown live at 6 p.m. on Nov. 22 on KTXA-21 and Facebook from the Fort Worth Convention Center Arena.

According to the City of Fort Worth, this year's theme is Hope and Joy for the Holidays.

Since 1983, the parade has served to help Fort Worth celebrate family and togetherness, and it has grown to become one of the top illuminated parades in the country, the City of Fort Worth said.

The City of Fort Worth said residents and guests are also invited to participate in the Downtown Showcase of Floats from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 23 and Nov. 24 along Main Street.

