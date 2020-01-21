Fort Worth Zoo to Host Sensory-Friendly Day

The Fort Worth Zoo says they will host their first Sensory-Friendly Day on Feb. 8 and will open early that day at 9 a.m.

"Sensory-Friendly Day is specially designed for individuals on the autism spectrum as well as those who have sensory sensitivities. Some sensory-sensitive accommodations will allow these individuals to enjoy a fun-filled day at the Zoo with their families and caregivers," the zoo said in a statement.

The zoo said there will be quiet rooms available to provide relief from any overwhelming situations. The quiet rooms will be in the zoo's education centers as well as inside the zoo. Other accommodations will include keeper chats throughout the park, educational activities in multiple locations as well as animal encounters.

"Animals can reduce stress levels for all of us, but especially for those with autism, and we're looking forward to devoting a day to these specially designed activities," said Kathy Dorris, the Zoo's director of education.

For more information, please visit http://www.fortworthzoo.org/sensory-friendly.