Fort Worth Woman Taken Into Custody Following Homicide, Police Say

Police say 27-year-old Angelica Boone was arrested Monday and taken into custody following the incident

Fort Worth Police say an arrest has been made in a homicide that took place Monday evening.

Law officials were dispatched to the 1200 block of E. Daggett Ave. after receiving reports of a disturbance that occurred around 5 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers determined that an adult male victim had been assaulted by an adult female suspect.

According to police, 27-year-old Angelica Boone was found at the scene and taken into custody.

The man was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment but did not survive his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

Homicide detectives say the investigation is ongoing.

