Fort Worth Woman Taken Into Custody Following Homicide, Police Say

Fort Worth Police say an arrest has been made in a homicide that took place Monday evening.
Law officials were dispatched to the 1200 block of E. Daggett Ave. after receiving reports of a disturbance that occurred around 5 p.m.
Upon arrival, officers determined that an adult male victim had been assaulted by an adult female suspect.
According to police, 27-year-old Angelica Boone was found at the scene and taken into custody.
The man was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment but did not survive his injuries and was pronounced deceased.
Homicide detectives say the investigation is ongoing.