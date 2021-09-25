Fort Worth Woman Injured in Overnight Drive-By Shooting

A woman is injured after a drive-by shooting in Fort Worth on Saturday morning.
According to the Fort Worth Police Department, East units responded to a report of shooting at a house located at 6013 Grayson Street at approximately 12:20 a.m.
Police said when officers arrived, they found a female victim was suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds.
The victim was transported to a local hospital, police said.
Local
The latest news from around North Texas.
According to police, there are no suspects in custody at this time.
Police said this incident is still currently under investigation.