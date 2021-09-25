Fort Worth Woman Injured in Overnight Drive-By Shooting

A woman is injured after a drive-by shooting in Fort Worth on Saturday morning.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, East units responded to a report of shooting at a house located at 6013 Grayson Street at approximately 12:20 a.m.

Police said when officers arrived, they found a female victim was suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, police said.

According to police, there are no suspects in custody at this time.

Police said this incident is still currently under investigation.