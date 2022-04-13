Fort Worth Toddler Returns Home After Years-Long Legal Battle Over Life Support

A Fort Worth toddler who has been on a respirator for most of her life has been sent following a legal battle to keep her alive.

Tinslee Lewis has been at Cook Children’s Medical Center since 2019 after she was born with a rare heart condition.

Her mother, Trinity Lewis, announced that the child had returned home on social media on Tuesday.

The post did not go into detail about whether Tinslee was still on a respirator, but her mother said she was doing well.

"I am truly blessed I was able to do everything I can to bring her home," Lewis said in the Facebook post. "She's doing so good."

After a years-long legal battle, Cook Children's Medical Center filed an appeal on April 16 asking the 48th District Court of Fort Worth overturn a ruling that forced it to continue providing life-sustaining treatment for Tinslee.

Doctors said Tinslee was in pain and would never recover, arguing that she should be removed from life support.

The hospital said it went to "extreme" lengths to keep her alive. While in the hospital, Tinslee was breathing with the assistance of a ventilator and was sedated but conscious.

In the Facebook post announcing Tinslee's return home, her mother thanked her lawyers as well as Cook Children's Medical Center.

Her mother also shared photos of Tinslee in a post in February, announcing that the child had turned three years old.