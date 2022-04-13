Tinslee Lewis

Fort Worth Toddler Returns Home After Years-Long Legal Battle Over Life Support

NBC 5 News

A Fort Worth toddler who has been on a respirator for most of her life has been sent following a legal battle to keep her alive.

Tinslee Lewis has been at Cook Children’s Medical Center since 2019 after she was born with a rare heart condition.

Her mother, Trinity Lewis, announced that the child had returned home on social media on Tuesday.

The post did not go into detail about whether Tinslee was still on a respirator, but her mother said she was doing well.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

"I am truly blessed I was able to do everything I can to bring her home," Lewis said in the Facebook post. "She's doing so good."

After a years-long legal battle, Cook Children's Medical Center filed an appeal on April 16 asking the 48th District Court of Fort Worth overturn a ruling that forced it to continue providing life-sustaining treatment for Tinslee.

Doctors said Tinslee was in pain and would never recover, arguing that she should be removed from life support.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas 1 hour ago

Junior League Awards Scholarships to 10 Dallas ISD Students

Dallas 4 hours ago

Mother Rearrested, Charged With Manslaughter in Shooting Death of 3-Year-Old Son

The hospital said it went to "extreme" lengths to keep her alive. While in the hospital, Tinslee was breathing with the assistance of a ventilator and was sedated but conscious.

In the Facebook post announcing Tinslee's return home, her mother thanked her lawyers as well as Cook Children's Medical Center.

Her mother also shared photos of Tinslee in a post in February, announcing that the child had turned three years old.

This article tagged under:

Tinslee LewisFort WorthCook Children's Medical Center
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us