What’s New at This Year’s Stock Show & Rodeo

The Big Move: The FWSSR PRORODEO Tournament has a new home in the all-new Dickies Arena and a new tournament format. Organizers say the $1 million-plus purse will make the rodeo more exciting than ever before.

Entertainment: The Simmons Bank Plaza on the east side of Dickies Arena has two new spaces to spend time before or after the rodeo: the Bud Light Roadhouse and the Courtyard. Both are open Saturdays and Sundays at noon, Mondays through Fridays at 5:30 p.m and closing one hour after the end of the rodeo.

New Use for Will Rogers Memorial Center: The historic venue will be home to new entertainment options, including a concert by rock band Foreigner and country music Home Free.

What You Need to Know for the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo’s Opening Day

16 hours ago

Gallery: Show Off Your Boots!

Fan Zone: Be sure to check out the southeast corner, plaza level of the Dickies Arena, where fans will get a chance to meet professional rodeo cowboys and cowgirls.

Click here to learn more about the new experiences debuting this year

