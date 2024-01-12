Fort Worth Stock Show Art Contest draws record-breaking 2,000 entries

This is a proud day for the winners of the annual Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo Art Contest. They get to show off the art that brought them ribbons, buckles, and scholarship money.

"It means so much to us. We are, we appreciate the sponsors more than you know. The kids love dressing up to go to the awards ceremony. We have a great time every year. This is actually our fifth year to win," said Andrea Cantrell, the art teacher at Burton Hill Elementary School in Fort Worth.

Cantrell's students took her lessons about Texas and the history of the stock show and turned them into artwork that wowed the judges.

Fifteen students from kindergarten to 5th grade helped earn the school a fifth classroom championship.

For the Grand Champion, it was the first time for her to ever compete in the art contest.

The drawing in graphite pencil of a man on a horse from a senior at Dobie High School in Pasadena was the best out of a record-breaking 2,000 entries from across Texas.

"I got a $10,000 scholarship. And I got to go into the auction and also got some ribbons and flowers and a little certificate." said Danielle Deleon. "It was a really good accomplishment for me because I'm gonna use it for my college journey when I graduate."

Deleon's drawing earned her another $3,000 when it sold at auction. All of it was so unexpected for a teenager who joins her family every at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. Her teacher told her about the Fort Worth contest, and her trip to Cowtown when judges named her drawing Grand Champion was the first time she'd ever been to Fort Worth.

"I was kind of surprised 'cause I knew that there was gonna be a lot of competition with those other good art pieces," she said. "My mom was there and she was really proud."

Finalist entries will be displayed January 12 -February 3, 2024, at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo in the Amon G. Carter Exhibits Hall concourse.

Elementary & middle school artwork will be in the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History. That's also where the 3D artwork will be on display.

The National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame will house the high school entries during the 23 days of the show.