Dickies Arena Is the ‘Taj Mahal’ for Rodeo Competitors

Dickies Arena was built for rodeo. It can host concerts and sporting events, but the rodeo is the main attraction here. It's a house built for this sport and those who compete.

The locker rooms will make competitors feel like all-star athletes. They didn't have this kind of space in Will Rogers Memorial Center.

First, each rodeo event has its own designated locker room and each cowboy or cowgirl will have a nameplate on their locker.

The lockers come with a USB port to charge phones along with other extras.

It may not seem like a big deal to those on the outside, but to those in the business, this place is the Taj Mahal.

Jim Gay is a Professional Rodeo Hall of Fame member.

"Coming here to experience this building, you gonna walk in here and go, 'wow!' I did," said Gay, Senior Livestock Producer at Rafter G Rodeo Company. "I walked in when it wasn't all read and went wow! Look up, and while I've never been there, to us, an old cowboy, this is the roman coliseum. This is the ultimate rodeo arena."

The family-owned Rafter G Rodeo Company raises the bucking bulls and bucking horses you'll see at the rodeo. The company has managed the stock show's rodeo performances for more than 40 years.