The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo topped one million visitors this year with one more day to go, a spokesman said Friday.

Organizers also announced they would waive ticket fees for closing day on Saturday.

The attendance was slightly below the last show in 2020 but still could top it when final figures are added.

The event was canceled last year because of the pandemic.

On Friday night, spectators braved icy streets to get to the rodeo semi-finals.

Inside the animal barns, exhibitors from all over aren't letting the snow and ice detour their plans.

"We're not used to this because we're South Texans,” said 14-year-old Tyler Mutz whose family came from south of San Antonio to sell their cattle.

They didn't bargain on a winter storm.

"Today we actually had to push someone out of a ramp," Mutz said.

For some, the weather has changed their plans.

"We can't get home,” said Erin Ottmers of Fredericksburg. “We are stuck here in Fort Worth and we have a truckload of cattle we have to bring back and we can't do that because of the ice.”