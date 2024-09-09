Fort Worth

Rodeo tickets on sale for 2025 Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo

The 2025 show runs from Jan. 17 to Feb. 8, 2025

Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo, 2023.
NBC 5 News

The Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo is counting the days until its return. And, the excitement started building on Monday when rodeo tickets went on sale to the public.

The 2025 show opens Friday, Jan. 17, with the first rodeo happening that day. There will be dozens of rodeo performances over the 23 days. And, it won't take long before some rodeos are sold out.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

There are a variety of rodeo experiences during the 2025 program at Dickies Arena including the "Best of the West" Ranch Rodio, Cowboys of Color Rodeo, Best of Mexico Celebración, Bulls' Night Out Bull Riding, Texas Champions Challenge Rodeo and the FWSSR RODEO Tournament.

THREE WAYS TO PURCHASE TICKETS

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.
  • Online at fwssr.com
  • By phone at 817-502-0011
  • In person at the Dickies Arena Box Office at 1911 Montgomery Street.

While the Dickies Arena Box Office will be open today to launch Stock Show rodeo ticket sales, their normal schedule is 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesdays through Fridays.

Tickets to the Stock Show’s Mustang Magic performances in the Will Rogers Coliseum also go on sale Monday.

This article tagged under:

Fort Worth
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us