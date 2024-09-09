Rodeo tickets on sale for 2025 Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo

The Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo is counting the days until its return. And, the excitement started building on Monday when rodeo tickets went on sale to the public.

The 2025 show opens Friday, Jan. 17, with the first rodeo happening that day. There will be dozens of rodeo performances over the 23 days. And, it won't take long before some rodeos are sold out.

There are a variety of rodeo experiences during the 2025 program at Dickies Arena including the "Best of the West" Ranch Rodio, Cowboys of Color Rodeo, Best of Mexico Celebración, Bulls' Night Out Bull Riding, Texas Champions Challenge Rodeo and the FWSSR RODEO Tournament.

THREE WAYS TO PURCHASE TICKETS

Online at fwssr.com

By phone at 817-502-0011

In person at the Dickies Arena Box Office at 1911 Montgomery Street.

While the Dickies Arena Box Office will be open today to launch Stock Show rodeo ticket sales, their normal schedule is 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesdays through Fridays.

Tickets to the Stock Show’s Mustang Magic performances in the Will Rogers Coliseum also go on sale Monday.