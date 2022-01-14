The Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo is canceling Saturday's All-Western Parade due to weather.

The stock show said due to the Wind Advisory issued by the National Weather Service the rodeo, along with officials with the City of Fort Worth’s Office of Emergency Management, decided to cancel the parade scheduled for Saturday at 11 a.m. in downtown Fort Worth.

“The safety of our guests is always top of mind for us and we never make these decisions lightly,” said Stock Show President and General Manager, Bradford S. Barnes. “For the sake of everyone – participants including horses and guests – we firmly believe this is the best decision from a safety standpoint.”

The Wind Advisory is in effect from 9 p.m. Friday until 6 p.m. Saturday. The NWS said northwest winds 25 mph to 35 mph are expected with gusts in excess of 55

mph is possible.

With winds of that speed, unsecured outdoor items may be blown around in the

wind. Driving on area roadways may become difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.

Guests who have purchased reserved seating for the parade will receive email instructions from Ticketmaster regarding refunds for their ticket purchases.