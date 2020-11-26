Thanksgiving

Fort Worth Shelter Pets Fed Thanksgiving Feast at Noon

Community donations provide special meal to dogs, cats at city shelter

Fort Worth ACC

Animals staying at the Fort Worth animal shelter will be provided a special Thanksgiving meal thanks to the generous donations of supporters.

All of the dogs in residence at the shelter will be fed a meal of turkey with green beans, mashed potatoes and pumpkin along with a special treat.

Cats aren't being left out of the fun -- they'll receive a specially-formulated meal named "Thanksgiving Day Dinner" that is, "guaranteed to keep them purring."

The food was made available by donations of more than 300 pounds of turkey, 300 cans of green beans and plenty of pumpkin and mashed potatoes from Fort Worth residents responding to the shelter’s Amazon wish list.

The meals will be passed out at noon on Thanksgiving Day and will be streamed live on the Facebook page. Watch live here.

Thanksgiving 2020

Grand Prairie 2 hours ago

Prairie Lights Opens in Grand Prairie on Thanksgiving Night

Fort Worth ISD 17 hours ago

Fort Worth 5th Grader Nears Goal of 100,000 Meals for Those in Need

This article tagged under:

Thanksgivingfort worth animal care and control
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us