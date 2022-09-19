something good

Fort Worth School Gets Visit From Today Co-Host Jenna Bush Hager

Along with reading to kids, Hager's visit helped raise funds for the school's library

By Deborah Ferguson

Getty Images

A visit from a member of the Today Show family brought something good for a school in Fort Worth.

Jenna Bush Hager, co-host of Today with Hoda and Jenna on NBC, was on the campus of Fort Worth Country Day last Friday.

She read her most recent book The Superpower Sisterhood to kids in the lower school. Hager wrote the book with her twin sister Barbara Pierce Bush and released it earlier this year. The book celebrates friendships and the power that comes with sisters by your side.

Former First Daughters and Texans Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush released a new children's book on Tuesday.
Former First Daughters and Texans Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush released a new children's book.
Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Hager's visit had a second purpose. She spoke at a breakfast event earlier in the day to help raise funds for the existing library on the school's campus.

Hager talked about her 2020 book, Everything Beautiful in Its Time. She reflects on the single year in which she and her family lost Barbara and George H. W. Bush, and Jenna Welch. The former first daughter and granddaughter shares moving, funny stories about her beloved grandparents and the wisdom they passed on that has shaped her life.

This article tagged under:

something goodFort WorthWake Up to Something GoodJenna Bush HagerFort Worth Country Day School
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us