Fort Worth School Gets Visit From Today Co-Host Jenna Bush Hager

A visit from a member of the Today Show family brought something good for a school in Fort Worth.

Jenna Bush Hager, co-host of Today with Hoda and Jenna on NBC, was on the campus of Fort Worth Country Day last Friday.

She read her most recent book The Superpower Sisterhood to kids in the lower school. Hager wrote the book with her twin sister Barbara Pierce Bush and released it earlier this year. The book celebrates friendships and the power that comes with sisters by your side.

Hager's visit had a second purpose. She spoke at a breakfast event earlier in the day to help raise funds for the existing library on the school's campus.

Hager talked about her 2020 book, Everything Beautiful in Its Time. She reflects on the single year in which she and her family lost Barbara and George H. W. Bush, and Jenna Welch. The former first daughter and granddaughter shares moving, funny stories about her beloved grandparents and the wisdom they passed on that has shaped her life.