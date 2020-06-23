Fort Worth Resident Claims $2 Million Powerball Prize

A Fort Worth resident has claimed a second-tier Powerball prize worth $2 million during the drawing on June 13.

The winning ticket was purchased at a Racetrac convenience store, located at 6495 Camp Bowie Boulevard in Fort Worth.

The ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn: 2, 12, 32, 50, and 65. The winner chose five as the red Powerball number, but the winning number was three.

The winner chose to remain anonymous.

Powerball jackpots start at $20 million and roll until the jackpot is won.

Players must match five numbers from a field of 69 numbers. They must also match one Powerball number from a field of 26 numbers.

Drawings occur each Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m.