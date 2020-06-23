Fort Worth

Fort Worth Resident Claims $2 Million Powerball Prize

The winning ticket was purchased at a Racetrac convenience store, located at 6495 Camp Bowie Boulevard in Fort Worth

Scott Olson/Getty Images

A customer at a 7-Eleven store checks the numbers on his Powerball lottery ticket on August 7, 2013 in Chicago, Illinois.

" data-ellipsis="false">

A Fort Worth resident has claimed a second-tier Powerball prize worth $2 million during the drawing on June 13.

The winning ticket was purchased at a Racetrac convenience store, located at 6495 Camp Bowie Boulevard in Fort Worth.

The ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn: 2, 12, 32, 50, and 65. The winner chose five as the red Powerball number, but the winning number was three.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Jun 22

COVID-19 Case Tracker: What We Know About Cases in DFW, Around Texas

Fort Worth 1 hour ago

New Fort Worth Nonprofit Joins Calls for Change

The winner chose to remain anonymous.

Powerball jackpots start at $20 million and roll until the jackpot is won.

Players must match five numbers from a field of 69 numbers. They must also match one Powerball number from a field of 26 numbers.

Drawings occur each Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m.

This article tagged under:

Fort WorthlotteryPowerball
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us