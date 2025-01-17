weather

Fort Worth to begin prepping city streets for possible winter weather

The city will start treating some roads with brine in advance of severe cold and potential precipitation in the forecast.

By Keenan Willard

NBCDFW.com

Fort Worth is preparing for potential winter weather at the start of next week, with the city about to start treating streets with brine.

NBC 5 got an inside look at how the process works – and what drivers need to know.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

Across Fort Worth, TxDOT trucks have already been treating highways and I-35W with brine.

With severe cold and a chance of precipitation in the forecast, the city has begun taking its own steps to protect streets.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

When the roads could get dicey due to winter conditions, the city turns to its supply of more than 800 tons of salt.

“And we have about 4,000 tons of sand stockpiled citywide,” said Lane Zarate, Assistant Operations Manager with the city of Fort Worth.

Together the salt and sand are mixed with water to form brine, the substance sprayed on roads to keep them from freezing during winter storms.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas 2 hours ago

Carter High School junior ranked No. 1 amateur boxer in Texas in his weight class

Frisco 3 hours ago

Groundbreaking and long awaited do-over for Frisco's ‘Hole on the Toll' project

“It can be pretreated very far in advance,” said Zarate. “It doesn’t matter whether you put it down four days in advance or two days in advance for it to be effective.”

On Friday, Fort Worth planned to start treating the area around hospitals and other emergency zones, with crews planning to be active on streets across the city from Monday night into Tuesday morning.

NBC 5’s Weather Experts said these treatments, while effective, could come with a drawback for drivers: long exposure to brine can damage the paint and undercarriage of your car.

The city said after the storm, there was a simple solution.

“I would say a car wash is a good idea,” said Zarate. “But we would always put as our priority the safety of our roads.”

This article tagged under:

weatherFort Worth
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us