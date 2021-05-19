Missing 10-Year-Old Fort Worth Boy Found Safe, Reunited

A 10-year-old boy reported missing Tuesday night has been reunited with his family.

Video from Texas Sky Ranger showed the child returned home to a crowd of neighbors and police officers, who have been searching the neighborhood around the 10100 block of Lone Eagle Drive since he left his home around 9 p.m.

No further details on the case were immediately available.

