Fort Worth

Fort Worth Police Need Help Solving Fatal Wheelchair Hit and Run

Police released a photo of the car involved

Fort Worth Police Department

The Fort Worth police department is asking for the public's help finding the driver who hit and killed a man in a wheelchair early Friday morning.

Police say the man in the wheelchair was crossing the intersection at E. Seminary Drive and Evan Avenue just before 6:45 a.m. when he was struck by a sedan.

The man in the wheelchair was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police say the driver of the silver-colored compact sedan did not stop and render aid.

Police released the photo above, and ask that anyone who recognizes the vehicle or has any information about the hit-and-run call 817-392-3192.

