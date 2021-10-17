Fort Worth Police Investigating Overnight Shooting Near 7-Eleven Convenience Store

The Fort Worth Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at an apartment complex on Saturday night.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, the incident occurred at the Brazos apartment complex at approximately 9:45 p.m.

Police said after the shooting, the victim drove to a nearby 7-Eleven convenience store, located at 5420 Altamesa Boulevard.

The victim was transported from the convenience store to an area hospital in stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this time, police said.