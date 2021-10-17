Fort Worth

Fort Worth Police Investigating Overnight Shooting Near 7-Eleven Convenience Store

Metro

The Fort Worth Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at an apartment complex on Saturday night.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, the incident occurred at the Brazos apartment complex at approximately 9:45 p.m.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Police said after the shooting, the victim drove to a nearby 7-Eleven convenience store, located at 5420 Altamesa Boulevard.

The victim was transported from the convenience store to an area hospital in stable condition.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas 19 mins ago

85-Year-Old Critical Missing Dallas Woman Found Safe: Police

Fort Worth 2 hours ago

1 Injured in South Fort Worth Shooting on Sunday Morning

No arrests have been made at this time, police said.

This article tagged under:

Fort WorthshootingFort Worth Police Department
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Vidoes Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us