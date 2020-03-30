Fort Worth Police Investigating Multiple Overnight Robberies

Fort Worth Police are investigating three robberies that occurred Sunday night in South and East Fort Worth.

The first robbery occurred at a Chevron gas station at 5133 Wichita Street at approximately 11 p.m.

The second robbery occurred at the Al's Quick Stop and Grill located at 5401 Sun Valley Drive around 11:05 p.m.

The third robbery occurred at a Wing Stop located at 1801 Eastchase Parkway at approximately 11:20 p.m.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, no injuries were reported.

According to police, in the two robberies that occurred at gas stations, the descriptions of the suspects and the circumstances were similar, but detectives have not determined if they are related.

The description of the suspect in the robbery at Wing Stop was a male armed with a gun and wearing a black hoodie.