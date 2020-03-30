Fort Worth

Fort Worth Police Investigating Multiple Overnight Robberies

Police have not determined if the three robberies that occurred Sunday night are related

By Hannah Jones

fort-worth-police-generic-tape1

Fort Worth Police are investigating three robberies that occurred Sunday night in South and East Fort Worth.

The first robbery occurred at a Chevron gas station at 5133 Wichita Street at approximately 11 p.m.

The second robbery occurred at the Al's Quick Stop and Grill located at 5401 Sun Valley Drive around 11:05 p.m.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas 15 mins ago

Watch: Beaver Crosses Dallas Road (And Uses Crosswalk)

coronavirus 21 mins ago

Internet Usage Up During Pandemic

The third robbery occurred at a Wing Stop located at 1801 Eastchase Parkway at approximately 11:20 p.m.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, no injuries were reported.

According to police, in the two robberies that occurred at gas stations, the descriptions of the suspects and the circumstances were similar, but detectives have not determined if they are related.

The description of the suspect in the robbery at Wing Stop was a male armed with a gun and wearing a black hoodie.

This article tagged under:

Fort Worth
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV About NBC 5
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us