Fort Worth Police investigating connected shooting and car chase

By NBCDFW Staff

Fort Worth Police are investigating a shooting and car chase that police say are connected.

Saturday afternoon police responded to reports of a person shot at the 2900 block of Buckskin Run Street.

When police arrived they found a victim had been shot three times. They were transported to a local hospital in critical condition, police confirmed.

Later, a suspect involved in the shooting was located and a pursuit ensued on the freeway near Heritage Trace Parkway, police said.

The suspect vehicle eventually came to a stop and police believe that the suspect shot himself.

There is an ongoing investigation into both incidents Fort Worth Police say.

