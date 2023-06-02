Fort Worth Police Discover ‘Bricks of Narcotics' in Home

Fort Worth police say a house on the city’s southeast side became a nerve center for the selling and distribution for a wide variety of illegal drugs.
According to a criminal complaint filed in federal court in Fort Worth, it included the sale of not only fentanyl pills but the raw materials to make hundreds of thousands of doses of the lethal drug.
The five-page complaint says a tip came in from a confidential source on May 25 that a house along Ramey Avenue had been selling drugs “all day and night.”
Officer Daniel Segura said the home was in the 6200 block of Ramey Road.
“We were really surprised by the amount of drugs that were seized at this location,” Segura said. We’re talking about 900,000 doses of this fatal drug,” Segura said.
According to the criminal complaint, once narcotics officers made their way inside, they arrested Willie Andrew Bryant III, who investigators say admitted to selling a variety of drugs including methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin.
Local
The latest news from around North Texas.
Once inside the home, Homeland Security Investigation Task Force officers discovered numerous guns and “bricks of narcotics” in a compartment dug out of a wall behind a mirror.
Bryant has been charged with conspiracy to possess a controlled substance with intent to distribute.