Fort Worth Police Discover ‘Bricks of Narcotics' in Home

Fort Worth police say a house on the city’s southeast side became a nerve center for the selling and distribution for a wide variety of illegal drugs.

According to a criminal complaint filed in federal court in Fort Worth, it included the sale of not only fentanyl pills but the raw materials to make hundreds of thousands of doses of the lethal drug.

The five-page complaint says a tip came in from a confidential source on May 25 that a house along Ramey Avenue had been selling drugs “all day and night.”

Officer Daniel Segura said the home was in the 6200 block of Ramey Road.

“We were really surprised by the amount of drugs that were seized at this location,” Segura said. We’re talking about 900,000 doses of this fatal drug,” Segura said.

FWPD Narcotics officers and #HSI_Dallas executed a search on a house in Fort Worth selling fentanyl. Enough for 900,000 doses! Along with large amounts of other drugs and multiple guns. Great work by all involved working together to keep #FortWorthSafe from this deadly drug. pic.twitter.com/kTjLgAMSc3 — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) June 1, 2023

According to the criminal complaint, once narcotics officers made their way inside, they arrested Willie Andrew Bryant III, who investigators say admitted to selling a variety of drugs including methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin.

Once inside the home, Homeland Security Investigation Task Force officers discovered numerous guns and “bricks of narcotics” in a compartment dug out of a wall behind a mirror.

Bryant has been charged with conspiracy to possess a controlled substance with intent to distribute.