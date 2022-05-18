Fort Worth Officer Arrested, Accused of Domestic Violence in Colorado

A Fort Worth police officer is on restricted duty after being arrested and accused of domestic violence during a visit to Colorado.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, they were notified Sunday that Cpl. James Howard had been arrested in Rio Grande County, Colorado on "charges involving a domestic violence incident."

Fort Worth Police said they immediately began an administrative investigation into the allegation but did not disclose any further information about what was reported to have happened or when it supposedly occurred.

"The Fort Worth Police Department holds its officers to a high standard both on and off-duty, and does not tolerate criminal misconduct or unethical behavior; therefore, a thorough investigation to collect and review the facts and the circumstances of these allegations will be conducted," the department said in a statement.

The department also said Howard had been placed on restricted duty and his police powers would be stripped during both the criminal and administrative investigations.

Howard has been with the department for 26 years and was assigned to the weapons range at the time of his arrest.

Rio Grande County is in southcentral Colorado, about 30 miles from the New Mexico border.