Fort Worth

Fort Worth welcomes new City Manager Jay Chapa

Chapa is filling the spot vacated by longtime Fort Worth City Manager David Cooke

By NBCDFW Staff

Jay Chapa
City of Fort Worth

Fort Worth welcomed new City Manager Jay Chapa on Tuesday.

Chapa was sworn in during Tuesday morning's meeting of the City Council at Old City Hall. He is the city's first Hispanic city manager.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

Before his current role, Chapa served in various positions in the city, including deputy city manager. The city said some of his accomplishments included leading the 2022 bond program, the renewal of the city’s crime control and prevention district, and attracting corporate projects set to create 8,000 jobs in three years.

Chapa will now oversee the day-to-day operations of the fourth-largest city in Texas. Fort Worth has more than 7,400 employees and more than 8,100 authorized positions.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Chapa is filling the spot vacated by longtime Fort Worth City Manager David Cooke, who announced in July 2024 that he would retire in early 2025.

Fort Worth Dec 5, 2024

Fort Worth poised to name first Hispanic city manager as some city leaders question hiring process

Fort Worth Dec 5, 2024

Fort Worth names lone finalist for city manager position

This article tagged under:

Fort Worth
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us