Fort Worth welcomed new City Manager Jay Chapa on Tuesday.

Chapa was sworn in during Tuesday morning's meeting of the City Council at Old City Hall. He is the city's first Hispanic city manager.

Before his current role, Chapa served in various positions in the city, including deputy city manager. The city said some of his accomplishments included leading the 2022 bond program, the renewal of the city’s crime control and prevention district, and attracting corporate projects set to create 8,000 jobs in three years.

Chapa will now oversee the day-to-day operations of the fourth-largest city in Texas. Fort Worth has more than 7,400 employees and more than 8,100 authorized positions.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Chapa is filling the spot vacated by longtime Fort Worth City Manager David Cooke, who announced in July 2024 that he would retire in early 2025.