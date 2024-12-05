City leader named lone finalist for Fort Worth city manager

Jesus “Jay” Chapa, a city leader who has held high-profile positions, is the lone finalist set to become Fort Worth’s next city manager, pending City Council approval on Tuesday, Dec. 10, according to the city.

“Jay is a man of brilliant creative thinking, has led most of the public-private partnership efforts in the city over the past 10 years, and has an unmatched ability to hit the ground running,” said Mayor Mattie Parker. “His proven financial stewardship has and will continue to set the nation’s 12th largest city up for success far into the future. Jay is one of the most qualified city managers in the country — and we are the lucky ones because Jay already calls Fort Worth home.”

According to the city, key accomplishments during Chapa's tenure include:

Deputy city manager (February 2020-January 2022)

Assistant city manager (July 2015-February 2020)

Director of housing and economic development (November 2008-July 2015)

Interim chief financial officer (May 2013-November 2013)

Director of economic and community development (April 2007-November 2008)

Deputy director of economic and community development (June 2005-April 2007)

The city has been looking to fill the position after longtime Fort Worth City Manager David Cooke said he's stepping down and will retire early in 2025.

If confirmed, Chapa will make history as Fort Worth’s first Hispanic city manager.