Longtime Fort Worth City Manager David Cooke says he's stepping down and will retire early next year.

Cooke, who has been Cowtown's city manager since June 30, 2014, and is the longest-serving city manager in city history, said Monday he'll begin transitioning from his role and retire in February 2025.

“David Cooke’s leadership over the past 10 years has left an indelible mark on the City of Fort Worth. He has continually led with integrity, intelligence, and most importantly always remembering to have fun along the way," said Mayor Mattie Parker. "His accomplishments are too many to list, but above all, he ensured our city is in the best possible fiscal health of any large city in the country. Without question, I will miss serving alongside my friend when he leaves at the beginning of 2025, but I am incredibly proud of his leadership, and he has earned a celebration as he enters his next chapter.”

The city said, "Cooke's tenure has been marked by exceptional achievements and significant contributions to Fort Worth’s growth and development" and that "Cooke has been instrumental in managing the $2.3 billion City government enterprise and its approximately 8,100 employees."

“Serving as City Manager has been an incredible and fulfilling journey. Together, we have built and sustained an organization that is now the 12th largest city in the country, renowned for our exceptional customer service, neighborhood improvements, public-private partnerships, transparency, and commitment to inclusive prosperity," Cooke said in a statement from the city.

According to the city, key accomplishments during Cooke's tenure include:

Infrastructure and Growth: Cooke has planned and implemented the infrastructure needs of a rapidly growing city, accommodating approximately 20,000 new residents per year.

Public/Private Partnerships: Dickies Arena, Fort Worth Stockyards, Alliance, Texas A&M University expansion, Fort Worth Botanic Gardens.

COVID-19 Response: He led the organization through the unprecedented challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, ensuring continuous service delivery and support for residents and businesses.

Pension System Stability: Cooke successfully shored up the City’s pension system, securing the financial future for City employees and retirees.

Safe and Clean City: Cooke has excelled at budgeting, ensuring the financial health and sustainability of the City.

Innovation and FWLab Creation: He established the FWLab, the City's budgeting and planning division, which has become a model for other municipalities.

The City of Fort Worth will announce details of the transition as the plan is finalized in the coming months.