Fort Worth miniature train set to reopen near Zoo

After a nearly 18-month hiatus, the Forest Park Miniature Trains are set to run again in Fort Worth.

When the five-mile-long train first opened to the public back in 1959 it was recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records as the longest miniature railway in the world.

The train entertained generations of Fort Worth families for 63 years until the spring of 2022 when mechanical problems forced it to shut down.

But as of Friday, the public will once again be able to enjoy the train that meanders along the Trinity River, in the shadow of the Fort Worth Zoo.

“I can’t wait to see the smiles on children’s faces when we reopen,” said Mary Talley, president of Forest Park Rides, the company the operates the train.

Talley is also the great granddaughter of Bill Hames, the man who originally opened the miniature train in 1959.

“I hope [people who hear that the train is back open] tell all of their kids and their grandchildren to bring them out here to continue to create the memories,” Talley said. “We have had so many families for generations come and ride this train.”