Fort Worth Man Faces Murder Charge in Neighbor's Shooting Death

A Fort Worth man faces a charge of murder in the Sunday shooting death of his neighbor, police say.

Officers were called at 7:36 p.m. Sunday to a home in the 3800 block of Waldorf Street. According to a police statement, officers found a man lying outside a duplex unit with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man, later identified as Antonio Robinson, was taken by paramedics to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

NBC 5 learned Tuesday that officers arrested Edward Murray on a charge of murder in Robinson's shooting death.

Tarrant Co. Jail

Murray is currently being held in the city jail on a $150,000 bond.