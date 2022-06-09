Fort Worth Looks to Rename Alliance Airport

Fort Worth city leaders are working on a resolution supporting the renaming of Alliance Airport to Perot Field Fort Worth Alliance Airport.

The new recognizes the contributions of H. Ross Perot Sr. to the "economic vitality of the region and the creation of the airport," a city news release said.

The council will vote on the name change June 14 and if passed, the name goes to the Federal Aviation Administration for its approval. That process could take 30-90 days.

Perot Sr. and his son, Ross Perot Jr., accumulated tens of thousands of acres of ranchland in northern Tarrant County and southern Denton County.

"In 1987, the FAA expressed interest in locating an airport in far north Fort Worth. Working in collaboration with Hillwood, a Perot company, and the FAA, the City of Fort Worth received an initial dedication of 381 acres to support the development of the world’s first industrial airport," the news release said.

The airport has since grown to 1,198 acres and serves various businesses in the sprawling AllianceTexas development.