Fort Worth ISD to pay more than $940K to outgoing superintendent

Former superintendent will receive compensation of nearly $1 million from a school district she's leaving two years before her first contract was to expire

By Wayne Carter

Angelica Ramsey
NBC 5 News

Former Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Angelica Ramsey will receive nearly $550,000 and will be paid her full salary and benefits through August 2025 as part of her resignation agreement with the district, according to paperwork obtained by NBC 5. 

Ramsey’s total compensation is expected to be just above $942,000.

Ramsey stepped down as superintendent effective Sept. 30 and will leave the district entirely on Aug. 30, 2025. Between now and then, Ramsey will be named the district's ambassador for public relations but will also be on leave until she exits the district next year. During that time, she'll be paid her normal annual salary of $335,000 plus stipends.

The agreement said that in addition to her salary, Ramsey was to be paid nearly $50,000 for unused vacation, personal leave, and sick days before Oct. 1. She was also to be paid one-half of one year's salary and benefits, which was another $247,961.

She'll receive another bulk payment of half her annual salary between Jan. 1, 2025, and Jan. 15, 2025.

The district has not yet named an interim superintendent to replace Ramsey.

