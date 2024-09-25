Fort Worth

Fort Worth ISD Superintendent resigns after board members debate contract in private session

Ramsey's performance had been under the microscope as the community demanded change in the district

By Wayne Carter

Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Angelica Ramsey voluntarily resigned late Tuesday night after board members met to decide the school leader's future.

The announcement came after three hours of a closed-door board meeting. The resignation was approved by an 8-1 vote.

From late-arriving buses to overcrowded classrooms ---- this school board meeting looked like most others.

But on the agenda ---- a discussion behind closed doors about Superintendent Angelica Ramsey's contract.  She waited outside while board members met behind closed doors and could vote to take action regarding her contract.  

This all started last month when in the same meeting Mayor Mattie Parker criticized the district for a lack of leadership and they elected a new slate of board officers who quickly called a special meeting to debate Ramsey's performance. 

Ramsey's contract was on the agenda and supporters voiced their concerns.

"Dr. Ramsey engaged with me as if we were old acquaintances," said an employee who learned she and Ramsey used to live in the same town. "What superintendent stops and answers every single email? Dr. Ramsey does."

Others were clear they wanted leadership change.

"Instead of clearing obstacles out of our way so we can do the job you hired us to do, you have micromanaged us into a state of demoralization, you have laid the blame for the chaos and lack of achievement in the district at our feet," said another.

The vast majority of those at the meeting Tuesday night didn't mention Ramsey by name but spoke to ways the district isn't measuring up and demanding change.  It's a sentiment that's been strong around Fort Worth, but it's up to the board to decide whether that change happens with their top employee or in some other way.

Ramsey's voluntary resignation was announced around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

