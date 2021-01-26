Fort Worth

Fort Worth ISD and Tarrant Area Food Bank to Continue Mega Mobile Market Distribution Through May

The Tarrant Area Food Bank has been providing meals to families through the Mega Mobile Market since Sept. 4, 2020

Alanna Quillen NBC 5

Fort Worth ISD will continue to work with the Tarrant Area Food Bank to host the Mega Mobile Market through May.

According to Fort Worth ISD, the Mega Mobile Market will occur each Friday morning at Herman Clark Stadium, located at 5201 C.A. Roberson Boulevard, through May 21, 2021.

The National Guard will continue to assist with the distribution, Fort Worth ISD said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Tarrant County 1 hour ago

Tarrant County Public Health Responds to Confusion Over COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Status Tool

Fort Worth ISD said distribution times will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. during February. Spring distribution times will be announced at a later date. 

The Tarrant Area Food Bank has been providing meals to families through the Mega Mobile Market since Sept. 4, 2020.

Organizers of the Mega Mobile Market planned to provide meals for 1,500 families, many of whom are dealing with unemployment amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but the number of families served each week has risen to 3,000.

During January, approximately 7,000 families received food.

This article tagged under:

Fort WorthTarrant CountyFort Worth ISDtarrant area food bankMega Mobile Market
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us