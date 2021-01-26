Fort Worth ISD and Tarrant Area Food Bank to Continue Mega Mobile Market Distribution Through May

Fort Worth ISD will continue to work with the Tarrant Area Food Bank to host the Mega Mobile Market through May.

According to Fort Worth ISD, the Mega Mobile Market will occur each Friday morning at Herman Clark Stadium, located at 5201 C.A. Roberson Boulevard, through May 21, 2021.

The National Guard will continue to assist with the distribution, Fort Worth ISD said.

Fort Worth ISD said distribution times will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. during February. Spring distribution times will be announced at a later date.

The Tarrant Area Food Bank has been providing meals to families through the Mega Mobile Market since Sept. 4, 2020.

Organizers of the Mega Mobile Market planned to provide meals for 1,500 families, many of whom are dealing with unemployment amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but the number of families served each week has risen to 3,000.

During January, approximately 7,000 families received food.