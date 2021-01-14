Fort Worth FD Battles 3-Alarm Apartment Fire Near DFW Airport

Fort Worth firefighters are battling a 3-alarm apartment fire near Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport Thursday afternoon.

Flames can be seen coming through the roof of a building at the Palo Alto Apartments on Great Oak Drive. High winds are an issue as firefighters work to control the flames.

The complex is near the intersection of Trinity Boulevard and Texas 360, south of the airport.

From Texas Sky Ranger it appears a number of residences are involved.

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is not yet known.