Fort Worth Dog Owner Offers Warning as ASPCA Reports Spike in Marijuana Toxicity in Animals

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is reporting a spike in marijuana poisoning or marijuana toxicity among animals, saying online marketing of edible marijuana and ongoing debates over legalizing the recreational use of cannabis are driving the trend.

A woman in Fort Worth had a frightening and expensive experience when her dog consumed marijuana during an evening walk. It was on a Saturday when Liesl Manone noticed her dog, 1-year-old Enzo, chewing on something.

“I didn't know what it was, and I was trying to get it out of his mouth, and it was gone before I had a chance to get it,” she said.

When they got home, she realized Enzo was behaving strangely. He wasn't his typical excited self. She shared a cellphone video of Enzo from that night appearing unsteady on his feet.

They took a trip to the vet and the diagnosis came relatively quickly. It was marijuana toxicity.

“We do not have marijuana in our home, and yes I live with a teenager, and I talked to her, and she was like, ‘I promise I don't have any,’” Manone said.

She said the vet told her it's common for dogs to pick up the substance during walks.

“His eyes were very red,” she said. “I was holding him like this but he wasn't this wiggly.”

The ASPCA said its poison control center noticed a large jump in calls for marijuana consumption beginning in 2019. A 765% increase over a 10-year period. Some 6,200 cases were reported in 2021 alone.

“I guess people are flicking their roaches out the window like a cigarette butt,” Manone said. “Everyone that I talked to that has ever owned a roach said, 'I would've never done that, I’d save them.’”

Thankfully for Enzo, a small pug, he recovered and the ASPCA said most marijuana exposure is not serious.

Still, Manone warns it's not likely an enjoyable experience for a pet, and it can impact your wallet.

“They gave him fluids, and they gave him nausea medication, and they gave me a big bill,” she said. “I took him home and gave him a Twinkie and turned on Dark Side of the Moon.”

For now, Enzo is watched closely during walks as to avoid another $615 experience.

If you feel your pet might be experiencing marijuana toxicity, contact your local animal poison control center.