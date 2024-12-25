Fort Worth-based company voluntarily recalls eyedrops amid fungal infection concerns

Alcon Laboratories based in Fort Worth is voluntarily recalling Systane Lubricant Eye Drops Ultra PF, Single Vials On-the-Go, 25 count amid concerns over fungal contamination, according to the company.

The company says an infection could threaten vision and in very rare cases could potentially be life-threatening.

Alcon says it has not received any reports of infections to date.

The affected Systane Lubricant Eye Drops Ultra PF, Single Vials On-the-Go, 25 count is limited to lot number 10101, expiration date 2025/09.

The product can be identified by the green and pink carton design, presence of “Systane” and “ULTRA PF” brand names on the front of the carton, and the “25 vials” package size.

More information about the recall from the FDA's website can be found here.