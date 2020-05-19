Fort Worth Botanic Gardens to Be Managed by BRIT

The city of Fort Worth has reached an agreement for the Botanical Research Institute of Texas to start managing the Fort Worth Botanic Gardens.

A press release from the city of Fort Worth said, "After years of study, public involvement and task force recommendations, the BRIT Board of Directors saw the opportunity for significant growth and improvement through both organizations working together."

"Our plant-based missions have always aligned, and after the positive synergy from previous partnership efforts, we saw this agreement as a natural fit," said Greg Bird, chair of the BRIT Board.

Botanic Garden Director Bob Byers said the timing was right and staff were excited by the potential for growth working even more closely with BRIT.

"There's a brighter future on the horizon with this agreement," Byers said. "Bringing together BRIT's fundraising, education and world-class research capabilities with the Garden's historically significant grounds, event facilities and horticultural expertise will create one of the leading public gardens in America."

City officials added that the successful public-private partnership between the City and Fort Worth Zoo also offered a useful framework.

The 20-year agreement is scheduled to go into effect Oct. 1 but could be delayed if COVID-19 disaster declarations continue into the autumn months.