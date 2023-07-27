Fort Worth art installation among Top 100 CODAaward finalists, voting open now

A Fort Worth public art installation is among 15 in the state nominated as a Top 100 CODAaward finalist this year.

The CODAawards are an international art competition that celebrates "the projects that most successfully integrate commissioned art into interior, architectural, or public spaces."

In 2023, there were over 400 entries across 24 countries before a jury narrowed the list down to 100. Of the finalists, there are installations in Texas in Austin, El Paso, Fort Worth, Houston, Huntsville and San Antonio.

The piece in Fort Worth, Concentric Harmony, is an interactive maze of 97 brightly painted columns in three concentric circles that were designed to encourage curiosity and unstructured play. The installation was created by artist Virginia Fleck and was dedicated on Dec. 3, 2022. The piece can be viewed (and played in) at Rosemont Park at 1600 W. Seminary Drive.

CODAaward FINALISTS FROM TEXAS (click link to vote)

There is one winner in each of the 10 categories, with an additional two winners for the People's Choice award. The two artworks that receive the most votes will win a People's Choice CODAaward.

Public voting is open from July 18-31 on the CODAawards website. Winners will be announced at the end of August.

The average cost for each art piece entered in the competition was $286K, with the total amount spent being $54.7 million.

In 2022, Texas took home two landscape merit honorable mentions and an education merit honorable mention.