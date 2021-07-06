Former College Quarterback Sentenced to 25 Years For Role in Murder

A former McMurry University quarterback was sentenced to 25 years in prison for his role in the murder of an Abilene man in January 2017, the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office says.

Broderick Ross, 22, pled guilty to murder in the death of Chris-Dione Russell, who was robbed and killed in Fort Worth on January 11, 2017.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Another McMurry University football player and student, Dontrell Dock, was previously convicted of murder in Russell's death and sentenced to life in prison.

But Tarrant County Judge Wayne Salvant said nearly two dozen letters of support submitted on Ross's behalf played a factor in his decision.

"Your co-defendant got a life sentence," Salvant said, according to a press release. "There is something redeemable in you. I needed to give you something to get your attention. We have a young man who is dead."

Ross was arrested on Jan. 26, 2017, 15 days after the murder of Russell.