Fort Worth

Former College Quarterback Sentenced to 25 Years For Role in Murder

Broderick Ross pled guilty to the 2017 murder of a Fort Worth man

NBC 5 News

A former McMurry University quarterback was sentenced to 25 years in prison for his role in the murder of an Abilene man in January 2017, the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office says.

Broderick Ross, 22, pled guilty to murder in the death of Chris-Dione Russell, who was robbed and killed in Fort Worth on January 11, 2017.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Another McMurry University football player and student, Dontrell Dock, was previously convicted of murder in Russell's death and sentenced to life in prison.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Fort Worth 39 mins ago

Opal Lee Honored in New Display at Fort Worth Museum of Science and History

Dallas 54 mins ago

‘Poetchella,' National Spoken Word Poetry Festival, Coming to Dallas This Month

But Tarrant County Judge Wayne Salvant said nearly two dozen letters of support submitted on Ross's behalf played a factor in his decision.

"Your co-defendant got a life sentence," Salvant said, according to a press release. "There is something redeemable in you. I needed to give you something to get your attention. We have a young man who is dead."

Ross was arrested on Jan. 26, 2017, 15 days after the murder of Russell.

This article tagged under:

Fort WorthTarrant County District Attorney's OfficeAbileneMcMurry University
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us