Garland

Florida Resident Purchases Winning Lottery Ticket at Garland Convenience Store

The winner, a resident of Jacksonville, has chosen to remain anonymous

Million Dollar Lotería
Texas Lottery

A Florida resident has claimed a top prize lottery ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game Million Dollar Loteria.

The winning ticket was purchased at One Stop Food Store, located at 1949 East Centerville Road in Garland. 

The winner, a resident of Jacksonville, has chosen to remain anonymous.

The ticket was the fourth of six top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game.

Million Dollar Loteria offers more than $177.8 million in total prizes.

The overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.27, including break-even prizes.

