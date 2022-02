Lake Worth High School will be closed and classes are canceled next week due to flooding.

The school district said the main building is damaged and that high school students will be unable to immediately return to class.

All other grades in the district, PK-8, will return to classes on Monday.

High school students in need of meals can pick them up on Monday and Wednesday. A student ID will be required.

The district said dthe missed days will be made up this month and next.