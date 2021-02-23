Flooded Arlington Schools Will Cost at Least $5 Million to Repair

Water damage from ruptured pipes will cost the Arlington Independent School District more than $5 million, a district official said Tuesday.

The district is insured and expects to recoup at least most of the money, said Kelly Horn, executive director of plant services.

"I've been doing this for about 25 years and I don't remember a time when I've ever seen such extensive damage," Horn said.

Some of the worst damage occurred at Martin High School, where contractors have installed a massive de-humidifier and are replacing floors and walls.

In all, seven Arlington schools were damaged extensively. That includes three high schools.

But those are just the worst.

Out of about 90 campuses, 23 have needed some kind of repairs, Horn said.

Maintenance crews did their best to prevent water lines from rupturing, however it was all but impossible, he said.

"We literally could walk through a building, check it one morning, come back that afternoon and find a pipe ruptured and water spewing out,” he said. “It was a bit frustrating at times not knowing what was going to happen next."

