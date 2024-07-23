As the opening ceremony for the 2024 Summer Olympics nears, here's a blast from the past from NBC 5 Senior Meteorologist David Finfrock.

On December 12, 2001, Finfrock carried the Olympic torch through Dallas ahead of the 2002 Winter Olympics held in Salt Lake City.

The torch traveled through 300 towns during the Olympic Torch Relay. It left Athens on December 4, 2001 and arrived in Atlanta, where Muhammad Ali lit the torch on American soil, according to the Olympics website. About 12,000 Americans held the torch out of 300,000 candidates.

For the 2024 Paris Olympics, the torch relay began in France on May 8. Among those that will carry the flame is Snoop Dogg, one of the final Olympic torch bearers.

The 2024 Paris Olympics officially commence on July 26, with the lighting of the Olympic cauldron at the opening ceremony.

Nearly two dozen athletes from North Texas will compete on Team USA during the Olympics.

NBC 5's Laura Harris and photojournalist Noah Bullard will be live in Paris during the Olympics and arrived there on Monday.