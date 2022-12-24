Every year amid the last-minute holiday scramble, you’ll find volunteers at Lewisville’s Music City Mall plating Christmas meals filled with brisket and barbecue fixings to be delivered to first responders on Christmas day.

“Today is assembly day. Today is the day that we put the meals together. Literally today, we crafted thousands of meals and put them in the refrigerator truck outside,” said Feed-a-Hero founder Jim Searles.

A former first responder, Searles founded Feed-a-Hero nine years ago when he and his kids dropped off Christmas dinner to a Denton firehouse.

“We fed six firefighters. That’s it. And you know, they felt compelled to do more. So, the next year, we did 100. And the next year, we did 400,” he said.

This year, Searles has 400 volunteers prepared to deliver 3,000 meals to police officers, EMTS and firefighters who serve rather than spend Christmas Day with family.

“It’s everyone working together in unison all for the same cause,” said Debby Norris.

After growing up with her father deployed during the holidays, Norris joined Feed-a-Hero as a volunteer last year to deliver meals to officers in Lewisville.

“It gives you chills. It almost makes you want to cry just to say, here’s your meal. And they are just elated. It kind of puts you at a loss for words,” she said.

Like others, Norris says packing and delivering meals is now a Christmas tradition.

This year, for the first time, Searles said he’s grateful to see some cities and community groups pick up the initiative of feeding their own first responders.

“Ultimately, that’s what we always wanted,” said Searles.

Still, with more departments to serve, Searles has begun fundraising efforts for next year to make sure no first responders go without a little recognition come Christmas morning.

“Sometimes a small gift feeds a whole fire station. That’s impact. That’s impact on the community,” he said.

Feed-a-Hero is still accepting volunteers for Christmas morning. To learn how to sign up or contribute to the effort, visit their website.