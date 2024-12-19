Fireworks assembled in Ennis for Lone Star NYE celebration

On Thursday, the unboxing and wiring of fireworks for the iconic Lone Star NYE celebration began in Ennis.

“Typically, we don't like to store fireworks in the middle of a big city. So, we're out here in Ennis with a bunch of grass and land around us,” Joe Bessner said. Bessner is a pyrotechnician for the Ennis-based company, Pyrotecnico. The company specializes in fireworks displays and drone light shows.

In previous years, hundreds of firework holders would be assembled and shipped from out-of-state.

“This fireworks show has always been prepped in Indiana. We have a warehouse there and the crew has done it for the last ten-plus years. And there was an acquisition that took place about five years ago and we realized we don't actually have to drive across the country to get to Reunion Tower,” Bessner said. “This is the first year that our crew that's here building it is going to be the same crew that's on-site putting everything up in the air.”

According to organizers, for months, a design team has been planning the layout of the 10-minute show.

“You want it to explode at the downbeat. So, we've got to figure out how long (the firework) is going to take to leave the tube,” Bessner said.

Now, the team pyrotechnic team is focused on building and wiring all the products to custom curved displays that will be mounted around the Reunion Tower.

“We've got about a dozen people that are helping build everything here,” Bessner said. “We've got a crew that's putting all the fireworks onto these metal holders. We have a crew that is connecting the wires to a specific computer. We have another crew that is taking them outside to do a test.”

According to the team, the labor adds up to more than 1,000 hours, not including the approximate 350 hours for on-site installation.

The Pyrotecnico team will continue the hands-on work for days before the fireworks are transported to Dallas.

There, more than 3,000 cues will precision actuate more than 5,000 distinct pyrotechnic special effects to fill the 70 million cubic feet of airspace in and around the Tower.

This year spectators will also experience a 300-drone light show, including a 259-LED light display.

The drone light show, engineered and flown by DFW-based Sky Elements, will light up the sky at heights of up to 700 feet and create an array of visual elements and an immersive experience never seen before above the Dallas skyline.

Families can also watch Lone Star NYE: Countdown to 2025 on the "NBC Dallas Fort Worth News" 24/7 live streaming channel, which is also available for viewing on Roku, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Fire TV, Xumo Play, Google Play, Freevee, TCLtv+ and Local Now. Peacock premium subscribers can also stream live.

NBC 5 will also stream Lone Star NYE: Countdown to 2025 live on NBCDFW.com and the NBCDFW app. You can download the free “NBC 5 DFW” app from iTunes and Google Play.