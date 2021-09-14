Waxahachie

Firefighters Use Ladder Truck to Show Support in COVID-19 Battle

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Firefighters in Waxahachie showed up in force to show support for a friend and retired colleague battling coronavirus.

Len Crow was a Waxahachie firefighter for 33 years. He's been in the hospital fighting COVID-19 since September 10.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

The firefighters got together to give him a little pick me up.

A nurse flickered the lights to let them know which room was Crow's and the firefighters raised the ladder to the fifth floor at Baylor Scott & White.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

paris isd 31 mins ago

Paris ISD Cannot Require Face Masks as Part of Dress Code, Court Rules

COVID-19 46 mins ago

Family of Intubated Dallas Firefighter Asks for Prayers With Third Child Weeks Away

"Once a Waxahachie fireman, always a Waxahachie fireman," one of the firefighters said.

They were able to see him and let him know they're waiting for him to get better, and Crow was able to wave back.

"This meant so much to my dad and our family," said Crow's daughter Kelsey Washington who shared the video with NBC 5.

This article tagged under:

Waxahachiecoronaviruswaxahachie fire department
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Vidoes Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us