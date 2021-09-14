Firefighters Use Ladder Truck to Show Support in COVID-19 Battle

Firefighters in Waxahachie showed up in force to show support for a friend and retired colleague battling coronavirus.

Len Crow was a Waxahachie firefighter for 33 years. He's been in the hospital fighting COVID-19 since September 10.

The firefighters got together to give him a little pick me up.

A nurse flickered the lights to let them know which room was Crow's and the firefighters raised the ladder to the fifth floor at Baylor Scott & White.

"Once a Waxahachie fireman, always a Waxahachie fireman," one of the firefighters said.

They were able to see him and let him know they're waiting for him to get better, and Crow was able to wave back.

"This meant so much to my dad and our family," said Crow's daughter Kelsey Washington who shared the video with NBC 5.