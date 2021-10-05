Dallas

Firefighter Hurt Battling Duplex Fire in South Dallas

A firefighter was sent to the hospital Monday night after battling a house fire in South Dallas.

Crews responded at about 11:45 p.m. to a report of a fire in a single-story duplex home in the 2300 block of Elsie Faye Heggins Street. Crews were able to quickly knock down the fire, a Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman at the scene said.

One firefighter was taken to Parkland Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The people who lived inside the home escaped safely and were not hurt.

Arson investigators were investigating what caused the fire.

