Fire Departments Team Up With TDEM to Test North Texas Nursing Homes for COVID-19

The Texas Division of Emergency Management is working in collaboration with area fire chiefs from Collin, Dallas, Ellis, Hunt, Kaufman, Navarro, and Rockwall Counties

By Hannah Jones

The Texas Division of Emergency Management has created a new joint task force to provide regional testing for all staff members and residents at Texas nursing homes, as mandated by Governor Greg Abbott.

Over the last three days, the task force tested 1,791 residents and staff members across 11 nursing homes and facilities.

Over the last three days, the task force tested 1,791 residents and staff members across 11 nursing homes and facilities.

Testing will not occur on Monday due to the Memorial Day holiday, but personnel will be on standby for any unscheduled assignments.

Operations will resume on Tuesday as crews look to increase the number of facilities visited each day in order to meet their goal.

