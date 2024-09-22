Arlington

Three people transported to hospital after fire at Arlington assisted living community

The fire broke out Sunday morning

By NBCDFW Staff

Arlington Fire Command Center
NBC 5 News

Three people were transported to a local hospital for smoke inhalation after a three-alarm fire at an assisted living community in Arlington Sunday morning, officials say.

The Arlington Fire department responded to the fire at the 6800 block of Poly Webb Road at
Arlington Plaza-Sky Active Living.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

The fire started on a patio and affected only one unit, according to the Arlington Fire Department. No flames entered the building.

Multiple people were evacuated and the case is currently under investigation.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

This story is developing. Check back later for updates.

This article tagged under:

Arlington
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us