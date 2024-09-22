Three people transported to hospital after fire at Arlington assisted living community

Three people were transported to a local hospital for smoke inhalation after a three-alarm fire at an assisted living community in Arlington Sunday morning, officials say.

The Arlington Fire department responded to the fire at the 6800 block of Poly Webb Road at

Arlington Plaza-Sky Active Living.

The fire started on a patio and affected only one unit, according to the Arlington Fire Department. No flames entered the building.

Multiple people were evacuated and the case is currently under investigation.

This story is developing. Check back later for updates.