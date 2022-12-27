WATCH LIVE: Fire at Vacant Dallas Warehouse Sends Plume of Smoke Into Sky

Dallas Fire-Rescue spent Tuesday morning battling a massive fire at a vacant warehouse that appeared to be under demolition in Dallas.

The fire was reported around 5:30 a.m. in the 9300 block of West Jefferson Blvd. near the Grand Prairie city limits.

NBCDFW.com

NBC 5 has learned the fire caused severe damage and the roof has collapsed. There are no injuries and firefighters have taken up defensive positions.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Approximately 60 to 70 firefighters are on the scene using aerial ladders and ground lines to combat the fire.

The area is along Loop 12 and Walton Walker and could be seen on the Texas Department of Transportation's cameras. (Click below for live TxDOT camera point of view)

The thick black plume of smoke could be seen filling the air and even showed up on radar.

No other information was available and the cause of the fire is under investigation.