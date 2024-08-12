Fiery multi-car crash knocks out power in Grand Prairie neighborhood

A Grand Prairie neighborhood is still feeling the impact after a fiery crash destroyed two cars – and witnesses say appeared to leave two people dead.

It happened near 1500 South Belt Line Road after 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Video taken by witnesses at the scene showed the aftermath of the collision: one car flipped on its side and engulfed in flames, the front end of another car smashed to pieces from the force of the wreck.

“It was the craziest day of my life,” said Ashik Maharzan.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

The wreck occurred on a fast-moving stretch of Belt Line Road in Grand Prairie, a four-lane street running between I-20 and I-30.

Moments before the crash, Maharzan was working inside the Valero station, which would become the collision scene.

“I heard a big bang noise from there coming up, and I took a peek at it and I saw two people flying out of the window,” said Maharzan.

Maharzan told NBC 5 that he ran outside and saw what appeared to be two deceased victims lying motionless on the street.

He said he wanted to run to help, but the heat from the fire was too intense.

“There was just an explosion; I couldn’t even go near the fire; it was just that big,” said Maharzan. “People were yelling and crying there, and I saw the two bodies lying there.”

The flames spread to the wires hanging from utility poles above the wreck.

As crews worked to repair the damage on Sunday, people living nearby said their internet was expected to be offline for the next two days.

For some, the emotional toll from the crash would stay with them longer.

“I couldn’t sleep for two or three hours, I couldn’t sleep,” said Maharzan. “That fire was in my mind for a couple of hours.”

NBC 5 reached out to the Grand Prairie Police Department to ask what led up to the wreck and for any information about the victims. Investigators said they were working to get us a response.