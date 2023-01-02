Fiery Crash Closes Central Expressway Early Monday Morning

A fiery crash closed U.S. Highway 75 at Mockingbird Lane early Monday morning.

The southbound lanes of Central Expressway were closed just after 4 a.m. when a crash involving a car and a pickup truck. The truck crashed into the lane divider and burst into flames.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital, while the driver of the pickup walked away from the scene of the crash. Police are reportedly still looking for that person.

Debris forced the closure of Central Expressway.

Dallas Fire-Rescue crews put out the fire and all that remained was the burned shell of the four-door pickup.

A wrecker arrived on the scene around 5:15 a.m. and loaded up the charred remains of the pickup. Police reopened Central Expressway around 5:40 a.m.

The incident is still under investigation.